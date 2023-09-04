Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Midtown’s French bistro Benoit is celebrating 15 years in the business with a lineup of world-class guest chefs for patrons to enjoy.

Since 2008, Benoit has been serving New York City with a traditional French menu. Owner Alain Ducasse decided in 2016 that it was time to give the menu a modern upgrade, but was careful to not have it lose its Parisian charm.

Executive chef Alberto Marcolongo joined the team in 2019, and was in Paris before the pandemic really took shape in New York City. Like many restaurants, Benoit had its fair share of setbacks during the height of COVID-19, including closing down from March through May 2020, shifting to outdoor dining once it was available to start doing in the city and increasing delivery and pick-up orders.

“It was a tough time for everyone,” Marcolongo recalled. “Everyone was working harder.”

Benoit was fortunate enough to stay open during this time, and in a post-pandemic New York City, Benoit has been able to keep its head afloat and thrive in Manhattan’s food scene. And now, 15 years later since it first opened its doors, Marcolongo says that Benoit is still going strong.

“The key to the longevity of Benoit is always keeping the DNA of all things French,” said Marcolongo. “At Benoit, you can have some dishes that are very traditional, but we have some other dishes that we incorporate, like pasta, risotto, more Mediterranean-inspired items as well.”

To celebrate the restaurant’s 15-year anniversary, Benoit is bringing in high-level chefs to host special nights for diners at Benoit, who will be collaborating with Marcolongo in the kitchen on their night.

“It’s going to be great. Guests can have any dinner from the Benoit menu, and each chef will bring their own dish,” said Marcolongo.

The guest chef nights will begin on Sept. 8 and will span over five weeks, with the series closing out on Oct. 12 with a sold-out dinner. The lineup of chefs includes executive chef of Aquavit Emma Bengtsson (Sept. 8), Rezdora’s Stefano Secchi (Sept. 15), Guillaume Ginther of Daniel Boulud’s La Gratin (Sept. 22), chef/owner at LYSÉE Eunji Lee (Sept. 29), executive chef and partner at SAGA James Kent (Oct. 6), and Master Sommelier’s Pascaline Lepeltier.

“Leave it to Alain Ducasse to assemble such an incredible group of chefs for a single collaborative dinner. I’m honored to be part of the lineup, and to celebrate a Manhattan institution,” said Kent.

“I think all the chefs are very, very helpful and excited as well,” said Marcolongo.

Benoit is located at 60 West 55th Street and is open Mon-Wed 12 to 9:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 12 to 9:45 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and from 12 to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit benoitny.com. Reservations for the guest chef nights can be made on OpenTable.