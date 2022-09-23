Milk Bar unveils fall desserts at New York City shops

With summer’s end comes many fall favorites including the sweet treats of American-style dessert company, Milk Bar.

Award-winning pastry Chef Christina Tosi’s Apple Cider Donut Cake is filled with fluffy donut sugar frosting, a tart apple cider jam with hints of warm cider and caramelized donut crumbs, creating three rich layers topped with red apple crumbs. Tosi’s Apple Cider Donut Cake Truffles contain all the delicious flavors of a fried apple donut, but coated in white chocolate and sprinkled in donut sugar sand.

Milk Bar’s Malted Chocolate Marshmallow Batter Brownie is exclusive to the NYC Flagship bakery located at 1196 Broadway at 29 Street, but all locations serve the Chocolate Cereal Milk Soft Serve. A brand-new product, Milk Bar’s Batter Bites, adds to their increasingly popular line of grocery store products including ice cream and soft-baked cookies. The ready-to-eat, bite-size bits of batter are available in three flavors: Marshmallow Brownie, Peanut butter Pretzel and Gooey Butter Cake at Whole Foods. Set to launch on Oct. 17 are the classic flavors of pumpkin pie in the consistency of a pecan pie encapsulated in the Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie.

Gluten-free options are catered to in Milk Bar’s selection of GF Birthday Cake, Birthday Cake Truffles and Fruity Marshmallow Cookie.

“At Milk Bar, we believe in the transformative power of a really freakin’ good cookie or an outstanding piece of cake. And we consider NO occasion at all, to be a perfectly valid occasion to celebrate yourself or someone else,” according to the Milk Bar website.

These treats are available online at milkbarstore.com and at your local Milk Bar bakery. Gift the taste of fall to a loved one, or stop by in-person to enjoy the flavors of a changing season for yourself.