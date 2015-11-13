Mission Chinese Food website redesign is hilarious

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mission Chinese Food is known for its pop culture quirks. Consider the bathroom at the NYC location: the theme song to “Twin Peaks” loops through speakers, a photo of Laura Palmer hanging over the toilet!

A visit to the website of the restaurant today may remind you of the many times you surfed to another certain website circa 2004-2005… Take a look.

Hilarious!

The general interests, top friends, etc., are all pretty obvious: Tartine, Noma, Panda Express… And the profile pic? It’s Drake from his “Hotline Bling” video.

Nostalgia is a powerful, powerful thing.