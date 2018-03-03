Build-your-own-Moscow Mule bar sets up at PHD Terrace in midtown Saturday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

How do you make a 10-pound Moscow Mule even more extravagant?

Load it up with garnishes like Jolly Ranchers, Starburst and Sour Patch Kids at a build-your-own cocktail bar.

That’s what the rooftop bar at Dream Midtown is offering tonight, in honor of National Moscow Mule Day. For one gut-busting evening, you can top your cocktail — a blend of vodka and a ginger and lime mixer from Owen’s Craft Mixers — with more than just lime wedges and straws. Options at PHD Terrace’s DIY bar will include sweets you’d expect on a Black Tap Crazy shake (cotton candy, Swedish fish), savory bites (bell peppers), spicy fixings (wasabi, jalapeños, horseradish) and flashy accents (edible glitter). Toppings are unlimited starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, so we say just go to town with it.

Unlike the $185 Mega Mules on the year-round menu at PHD Terrace, which are served as 164-ounce pours in humongous copper mugs, Saturday’s upgrade will come in three sizes. Solo drinkers can get a 16-ounce cup for $10, smaller groups opting for the 100-ounce version will pay $45, and large parties can order a 192-ounce fishbowl for $100.

Go ahead and party with friends with a bird’s-eye view of midtown Manhattan, but don’t thank the Russians for your buzz: the Moscow Mule was actually invented by a vodka salesman and a L.A. bar owner who partnered to drum up demand for their spirits and copper mugs, and obviously succeeded.