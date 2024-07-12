National French Fries Day | Nathan’s Famous is not just about hot dogs

Okay, so it’s not just about the hot dogs.
Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island makes thousands of fries daily in the classic crinkle-cut shape. A meatier fry, Nathan’s fries can be consumed plain or topped with chili and cheese, bacon, ranch, jalapenos and onions, making it a great spot to celebrate National French Fries Day.
“They are sort of the sleeper attraction here at Nathan’s in Coney Island,” said George Shea, Co-Founder of Major League Eating.
Nathan’s Famous is located at 1310 Surf Ave. in Brooklyn.