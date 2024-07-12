National French Fries Day | Nathan’s Famous is not just about hot dogs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Okay, so it’s not just about the hot dogs.

Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island makes thousands of fries daily in the classic crinkle-cut shape. A meatier fry, Nathan’s fries can be consumed plain or topped with chili and cheese, bacon, ranch, jalapenos and onions, making it a great spot to celebrate National French Fries Day.

“They are sort of the sleeper attraction here at Nathan’s in Coney Island,” said George Shea, Co-Founder of Major League Eating.

Nathan’s Famous is located at 1310 Surf Ave. in Brooklyn.