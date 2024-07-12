Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

National French Fries Day | Nathan’s Famous is not just about hot dogs

By Emily Davenport, video by Qianshan Weng & Dylan Christie Posted on

Okay, so it’s not just about the hot dogs.

Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island makes thousands of fries daily in the classic crinkle-cut shape. A meatier fry, Nathan’s fries can be consumed plain or topped with chili and cheese, bacon, ranch, jalapenos and onions, making it a great spot to celebrate National French Fries Day.

“They are sort of the sleeper attraction here at Nathan’s in Coney Island,” said George Shea, Co-Founder of Major League Eating. 

Nathan’s Famous is located at 1310 Surf Ave. in Brooklyn.

an illustration of Nathan's crinkle cut fries
Illustration by Ava Mills

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC