Eat & Drink

National French Fries Day | Pommes Frites brings in authentic Belgian fries to NYC

By Emily Davenport, video by Shira Shasha Posted on

This National French Fries Day, Pommes Frites is kicking it old school.

Known for their authentic Belgian Fries, this popular fry spot brings their fries in right from the source, ensuring an authentic Belgian flavor and texture to every order. 

“My partner started the business in January ‘97, she was in love with the fries in Europe,” said Omer Shorshi, co-owner of Pomme Frites. “One day she decided, why not bring it to New York City?”

Each batch is double-fried, making them crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, and can be topped with sauces, many of which incorporate flavors from all over the world, including Irish curry, banana ketchup. The authentic taste and variety of flavors has drawn in a number of celebrities, including NYC’s own Jerry Seinfeld, who Shorshi says used to come in frequently with his mother.

Pomme Frites is located at 128 MacDougal St.

