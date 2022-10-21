New Chick-fil-A location opening for business in Midtown next week

A new Chick-fil-A location will be opening its doors in Midtown next week.

Located at 461 Park Ave. South, Chick-fil-A 31st & Park will be the twelfth Chick-fil-A restaurant operating in Manhattan. New Jersey native Josh Baals was selected as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A 31st & Park.

“Having had the privilege of being an Operator at two other Chick-fil-A restaurants, the thing that I love the most about being in this position is the ability to watch our Team Members grow and really push themselves to succeed,” said Baals. “I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that Chick-fil-A has on people’s lives, and I look forward to continuing that tradition. It’s my goal to serve the most craveable food, provide a first-class atmosphere and create a remarkable experience for all.”

Like the other NYC locations, this new Chick-fil-A store will serve the restaurant’s full menu made with high-quality ingredients, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich. This restaurant will be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. When there is surplus food, Chick-fil-A 31st & Park will donate it to a local community partner.

To celebrate the opening of this new store, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A 31st & Park will also be recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the New York City area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Chick-fil-A 31st & Park will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A 31st & Park customers can choose from the restaurant’s limited menu to place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.