Joe Bastianich at the Eataly Nutella bar.

At the opening of the Nutella bar at Eataly, Joe Bastianich told us something very, very interesting. And we got him on camera expounding on this delicious idea.

Bastianich, who is a partner along with Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali at Eataly, wants to bring together two insanely popular food items: the Cronut and Nutella.

We reached out to Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel and got a positive, though vague, response:

“I’m a big fan of Nutella. And Joe as well!”

But just how big of a fan is he?!