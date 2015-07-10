Cool down and caffeinate with cold brew ice pops in Astoria

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

What’s sweet, icy and caffeinated?

Cold brew on a stick, of course!

Astoria’s OK Cafe (22-04 33rd St.) is now serving organic Counter Culture coffee ice pops, made with their chicory-infused ‘Magic 8’ cold brew and sweet vanilla pudding for additional creaminess.

Made and frozen in-house, the pops offer an easy, tasty way to caffeinate with a nice chill for the ridiculously hot weather.

At $4 a pop, the icy treats tend to sell out on scorching days, and you know you need a much-deserved caffeine boost on those humid mornings.

Forget the straws, sticks are the cool way to get your iced coffee fix this summer.