Cool down and caffeinate with cold brew ice pops in Astoria

What’s sweet, icy and caffeinated?

Cold brew on a stick, of course!

Astoria’s OK Cafe (22-04 33rd St.) is now serving organic Counter Culture coffee ice pops, made with their chicory-infused ‘Magic 8’ cold brew and sweet vanilla pudding for additional creaminess.

Made and frozen in-house, the pops offer an easy, tasty way to caffeinate with a nice chill for the ridiculously hot weather.

At $4 a pop, the icy treats tend to sell out on scorching days, and you know you need a much-deserved caffeine boost on those humid mornings.

Forget the straws, sticks are the cool way to get your iced coffee fix this summer.

