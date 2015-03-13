Ramps are on Gotham Bar & Grill’s menu starting April 1

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ramp lovers, the time has come.

The season of the wild allium is just around the corner. They baby leeks, which look a bit like scallions but with wider leaves and a more distinct smell and flavor, usually begin showing up at greenmarkets in early April. The harbinger of spring sends foodies into a frenzy every year.

If you want them, you must get to the Union Square greenmarket early. Very early.

Or you could make a reservation at Gotham Bar & Grill today, guaranteeing you’ll have one of the first tastes of this springs bounty. Chef Alfred Portale, always the seasonal food lover, has said he will have ramps on April 1 for the launch of his MAD Lunch.

Inspired by the final season of “Mad Men,” Portale is serving classic dishes of the 50s and 60s, including Waldorf salad, chicken Kiev, steak Diane and Baked Alaska. But we’re most excited about the vichyssoise served with not only first-of-the-season ramps but also morel mushrooms, another early spring delight.

The 3-course lunch, which is also served with 2 Hanger One Vodka martini’s (of course) is $45 and will be served starting April 1. Reserve your seat now