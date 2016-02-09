Recipe for raw chocolate-almond butter cups

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’re going to indulge in sweets this Valentine’s Day, make them super.

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition’s first cookbook, “The Integrative Nutrition Cookbook: Simple Recipes for Health and Happiness,” by the institute’s founder and director, Joshua Rosenthal (e-book out Friday, available for 99 cents for one week, then $16.99 starting Feb. 20 on Amazon) features easy-to-follow, nourishing recipes, including “superfood sweets.”

The recipes for light desserts that are still packed with flavor include these vegan, gluten-free raw chocolate-almond butter cups, made with such superfoods as cacao and coconut oil. But, the book advises: “Keep in mind that these are still sweets, so eat sparingly.”

Raw chocolate-almond butter cups

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 cup raw cacao powder

1⁄2 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tsp. fine Himalayan salt

1 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup raw almonds

3 tbsp. quinoa flakes

2 tbsp. raw almond butter

2 tbsp. coconut oil

2 tbsp. raw honey

Directions

Whisk raw cacao powder into melted coconut oil in double boiler until smooth.

Turn off heat and add 1 tsp. salt and 1⁄2 tsp. vanilla extract. Set aside in bowl.

Grind almonds and quinoa flakes in food processor and add to separate bowl. Then add 2 tbsp. coconut oil, raw honey, 1 tsp. vanilla extract and 1 tsp. salt. to the bowl. Combine well with spoon until thick paste forms.

Line small muffin tray with paper cups. Drizzle 1 tbsp. chocolate into the bottom of each liner then freeze for 15 minutes or until firm.

Remove from freezer and top with 1 tsp. almond mixture and then 1 tbsp. chocolate.

Return to freezer after 20-30 minutes or until mixture is firm.

Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.