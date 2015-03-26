Rockaway Taco is closing, Tacoway Beach is opening

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The no-frills Rockaway Taco offers tasty fish, carne, chorizo and tofu tacos ($3.50), plus Italian ices (small $2.50) with offbeat flavors such as cucumber-lime. (July 27, 2013)

While this news isn’t the worst that it could be, it’s pretty damn depressing for a rainy March day.

Rockaway Taco is closing up shop.

But here’s the silver lining: Andrew Field, the force behind the business that brought so many surfers and their hangers on to the Rockaways for fish tacos, is merely moving his operation and giving it a new name.

Tacoway Beach will open inside the Rockaway Beach Surf Club by Beach 87th and the Freeway, on May 1, according to Rockaway Times. The space will be larger with more seating, and there will be booze.

And in other, related news, Rockaway Taco’s other partner, David Selig tells the Times he will take a “mobile shack” version of Rockaway Taco cross country and that in 2016, some version of RT will be back in the Rockaways.

So now we MUST KNOW: When will Rippers return and whatever happened with the Rockaways Robertas???