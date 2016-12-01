Salvation Burger is reopening to serve its namesake dish once again

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Salvation Burger is back in town.

After having to close its doors due to a fire back in May, the restaurant from chef and co-owner April Bloomfield will open shop once again on Monday.

Salvation Burger is known for its namesake dish, which, at $25, features caramelized onions and Taleggio cheese. The eatery, offering lunch and dinner menus, also serves a variety of non-burger options, from fish sandwiches to house-smoked hot dogs. For dessert, dig into a creatively crafted pie, like the caramel popcorn ice cream, or slurp on a boozy or non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Salvation Burger, at 230 E. 51st St. in Manhattan, is open daily from noon to 2 a.m.