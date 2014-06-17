Shake Shack DUMBO opens June 17

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The newest Shake Shack opens on June 17 at 11 a.m. in DUMBO, right across from Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The new Shack, at 1 Old Fulton Street, features a special concrete as an homage to the neighborhood’s Jane’s Carousel. The Caramel Carousel concrete is made with vanilla frozen custard, shattered sugar cone, sea salt, caramel sauce and banana.

And you can feel good while you enjoy it, because 5% of the concrete’s sales go to Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue.

Plus, this is the first location to serve Frog’s Leap Shack Red and Shack White on tap.

Shake Shack celebrated its 10th anniversary last week.