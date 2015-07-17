Shut up about your diet and stuff your mouth with a doughnut sandwich

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Your bikini body needs this.

Forget the bread, you’re feasting on doughnut sandwiches this summer.

Two pop-ups, Jicama California Street Food at Penn Plates and Kim Chi Smoke Barbecue at Smorgasburg Queens are delivering the greasy, sweet, salty and meaty pleasures of the season.

Jicama serves up a Sweet and Salty Pork Doughnut Slider, but don’t worry, a paper umbrella holding all the pig-soaked doughnut-goodness together isn’t going to let anything slide.

This epic pulled pork sandwiched between two maple doughnuts is actually pretty healthy — you guessed it — there’s kale on it! Roasted beets and red cabbage sauerkraut add to the vitamin content, so you’re basically on a juice cleanse with this doughnut creation.

Kim Chi Smoke’s signature Chonut — created in New Jersey, of all places– is a mash-up in itself. The magnificence of a cheese-glazed doughnut is only enhanced by a generous portion of Korean barbecue brisket, pulled pork and smoked kimchi, all dusted with a glorious layer of powdered sugar.

The #CHONUT sold out last weekend, so be sure to head out early to stuff your face with this nutritious breakfast.

These two grease-laden sandwiches are more than a social media stunt though — they’re legitimately tasty!

Our bodies crave salt, fat and sugar and combining the three in a cheffy-way is pretty much all we could ask for.

Get a salad next week or something, it all balances out.

Penn Plates (34th St. btwn. 7th and 8th Ave.) is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. through Nov. 15. Smorgasburg Queens (43-29 Crescent St., Long Island City) is open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

