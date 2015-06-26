Slice of the Week: Pizza Metro at Tufino Pizzeria Napoletana

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Size matters with this week’s slice.

Astoria’s Tufino Pizzeria Napoletana (36-08 Ditmars Blvd) is firing up a meter-long margherita pizza that’s delectable to the last centimeter.

Pizzaiolo Steve Menna starts this monstrous pie with 32oz — two pounds — of pizza dough, four times the amount he would use for a standard pie.

The meter-long base is stretched and then topped with organic San Marzano tomatoes imported from Naples, creamy Fior de Latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and basil.

After a quick bake in the wood-fired oven, the meter-long pizza is topped with crumbly Pecorino Romano and a drizzle of olive oil.

Rectangular slices drip with fresh tomato sauce and melting cheese, almost forcing a pizza-fold to enjoy the hot, flavorful slice. A thin, slightly crisp crust underneath the savory, simple but hugely flavorful toppings make it increasingly difficult to not scarf down the entire meter of pizza.

The Pizza Metro can feed up to eight people, or one, depending on your pizza-loving abilities and level of self control.

If you need some liquids to chase down your impossibly long pizza, visit on weekdays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. for $4 house wine and bottled beer or Wednesday evenings for half off bottles of wine!

Tufino Pizzeria Napoletana will offer the Margherita Pizza Metro, $32, throughout the summer. Toppings can be added for an additional $3-4.

Buon appetito!