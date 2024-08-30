Sushi-Con to return to New York City with tuna cutting demo and high-quality samples to try

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The biggest celebration of all things sushi is coming back to New York City this fall.

On Sept. 22, Sushi-Con will take over Metropolitan Pavilion (located at 125 West 18th St.) from 1 to 5 p.m., celebrating culinary excellence in sushi, wagyu, and more from over 50 suppliers of True World Foods.

Throughout the event, guess will be able to sample unlimited fresh seafood, including bluefin tuna, yellowtail, sea bream, salmon, and sea urchin. There will also be samplpes of wagyu beef to try, as well as a curated selection of Japanese food favorites, such as matcha tea, yuzu, and wasabi, and new products to the con like scallop, abalone, conger eel (Anago), Hawaiian Kanpachi, and American domestic eel.

A beloved highlight of Sushi-Con, the Tuna Cutting Demonstration, will return once again this year. Lead by Executive Chefs from

top-rated sushi restaurants – including Kazutaka Iimori, former Executive Chef of Blue Ribbon Group – the demonstration will showcase their skills as they slice a massive bluefin tuna weighing more than 400 pounds. Fans will then be able to try the prized toro, chu-toro, and akamai cuts.

New at this year’s Sushi-Con is the freshly launched Noble Fresh Cart, an e-commerce food service delivering restaurant-quality premium seafood, meats, and sushi essentials sourced from True World Foods directly to the doorsteps of New York and New Jersey-based consumers. Those who come to Sushi-Con can stop by the Nobel Fresh Cart booth to learn more about the service and get an exclusive discount when placing an order during the event.

Tickets are now on sale at www.eventspass.com/event/ sushicon2024, with tickets starting at $120. There is an early bird discount of $20 off if purchased before Sept. 2.