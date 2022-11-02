If the song “Thank You For Being a Friend” lives rent-free in your mind, you need to check out this pop-up that’s coming to Midtown.

Following the success of its Beverly Hills run, The Golden Girls Kitchen will be setting up shop in the heart of Midtown this fall, courtesy of Bucket Listers. Starting Nov. 16, diners can fully immerse themselves in a restaurant experience that truly embodies “The Golden Girls.”

“Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Golden Girls Kitchen to Manhattan after a sold-out run in LA,” says CEO and Founder Andy Lederman. “The opportunity to give its die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for the show’s lasting legacy has been a dream come true. While connecting with Bucket Listers’ 15 million social media followers, we’ve seen our community clamoring for authentic immersive experiences and the chance to connect with their favorite shows and movies in new ways. This is just the beginning; we plan to bring many more of our original and partner experiences (working alongside the best event producers) to life across the country very soon.”

The fast-casual restaurant offers a variety of menu items to enjoy. In addition to a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, tickets include a choice of entree and dessert served by a Shady Pines waiter. Menu items include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno (meat or vegan), the Lanai: A “Miami-style” Cuban Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia-style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast).

For dessert, of course, there’s cheesecake in The Golden Girls Kitchen. You can choose from flavors including chocolate, strawberry, pumpkin, and Oreo, and if you want to upgrade your dessert, you can order the Sperheoven Krispies, which includes cheesecake, strawberries, and chocolate ice cream (also available as a vegan option).

The pop-up will also have a number of photo opportunities for fans to fully embrace their “Golden Girls” moment. Guests can also shop exclusive “The Golden Girls” merchandise. Plus, there will be an assortment of special events, panels and additional merchandise drops throughout the duration of the pop-up.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will be located at Skorpios, at 5 East 54th Street. Tickets for the restaurant start at $40 and are available now exclusively through Bucket Listers.

Follow @goldengirlskitchen for all the latest news and details.