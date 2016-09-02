The Smith in NoMad serves up recipes for eggplant rings, the Vanguard

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Smith in NoMad showed us how to make eggplant rings with basil aioli and Vanguard cocktails. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins

Impress your guests at your next party by whipping up some eggplant rings with basil aioli and pairing them with Vanguard cocktails.

Check out the recipes below, courtesy of The Smith, and watch our demo here.

Eggplant rings (makes 145 rings)

30 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups panko

10 lbs. eggplant

2 cups parmesan

1. Using a mandoline or knife, slice eggplant into rings about 1/4 or an inch thick.

2. Remove center of the ring.

2. Mix parmesan and panko and reserve.

3. Whisk eggs in a bowl.

4. Place flour in a bowl.

5. Bread eggplant rings first in flour, then eggs, then panko mix.

6. Pan-fry rings in olive oil until brown and crispy.

Basil aioli

3 3/4 cup mayo

3/4 tbsp salt

1 1/2 tbsp chopped garlic

3 1/2 tbsp blanched and shocked basil

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend until bright green.

The Vanguard (serves 20)

10 oz gin

7.5 oz lemon juice

15 oz cucumber mint puree

1 bottle prosecco

10 pieces lemon peel

Combine gin, lemon juice, cucumber-mint puree in punch bowl with a large piece of ice. Mix thoroughly and pour in prosecco.

Ladle into stemware, preferable a saucer, making sure to include a lemon peel.

Cucumber mint puree: Combine simple syrup with the freshest cucumber and mint you can find and blend.