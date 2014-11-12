Quantcast
Victor LaPlaca’s Stuffed Mushrooms

Isola Trattoria & Crudo Bar’s Executive Chef, Victor LaPlaca, shares his mother’s Stuffed Mushrooms recipe.

 
MARION’S STUFFED MUSHROOMS

 

Ingredients:

1 pound large white mushroom caps

2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

1 cup mushroom stems from caps; chopped fine

1/4 cup pecorino cheese grated

3 each garlic cloves chopped

to taste crushed red pepper

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

to taste salt and pepper

olive oil to moisten

 

Method:

Mix all ingredients together.

Spoon mixture into caps of the mushrooms.

Place in over and bake at 350f until golden brown.

