Victor LaPlaca’s Stuffed Mushrooms

Isola Trattoria & Crudo Bar’s Executive Chef, Victor LaPlaca, shares his mother’s Stuffed Mushrooms recipe. MARION’S STUFFED MUSHROOMS Ingredients: 1 pound large white mushroom caps 2 cups seasoned bread crumbs 1 cup mushroom stems from caps; chopped fine 1/4 cup pecorino cheese grated 3 each garlic cloves chopped to taste crushed red pepper 2 tbsp. chopped parsley to taste salt and pepper olive oil to moisten Method: Mix all ingredients together. Spoon mixture into caps of the mushrooms. Place in over and bake at 350f until golden brown.