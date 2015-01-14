Wahlburgers restaurants headed for NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Move over, Shake Shack and Five Guys– there’s a celebrity burger chain coming to town.

Wahlburgers, the burger franchise owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother, Paul Wahlberg, has signed a lease in Coney Island and has plans for six more locations in Manhattan, according to the New York Post’s PageSix.com.

Like any good celebrity offspring, the Boston-based restaurant and bar has its own reality show, “Wahlburgers,” on A&E, which follows the behind-the-scenes drama that comes with running a family business.

If the Coney Island location, slated to open May 1, keeps with the regular menu, it will serve up everything from a “Thanksgiving Day” turkey burger (Mark’s favorite) and a triple decker house burger to sweet potato tots and macaroni salad a la mama Wahlberg.

Drinks include adult frappes– that’s fancy talk for boozy milkshakes– along with draft beers, a custom pale ale (aptly named Wahlbrewski) and hand-selected wines, margaritas and even spiked coffee.