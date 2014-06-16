Whole hog dinners in NYC: where to eat an entire pig

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Get ready to pig out.

From one-off dinners to special group feasts, whole hog dinners are having a bit of a moment right now in NYC. If you’re looking to fill up on pork belly, ribs, shoulder and much more, here’s a look at where to go whole hog.

Baby’s All Right’s whole suckling pig

Feast on a whole pig fit for you and up to 14 of your meat-loving friends at this bar/music venue. You’ll just have to give at least 24-hours advance notice to do so. The pig, which comes from Pennsylvania, is brined for up to three days in light brown sugar, kosher salt, coriander, fish sauce and dried chilis. When ready to roast, it’s stuffed with apples, fennel, onion, pears, garlic, rosemary and thyme and then cooked for 12 hours in the oven, “creating a rich aromatic natural jus,” says chef Ronald Murray. When ready to eat, it’s carved tableside by the chef himself and served with grilled country bread, mashed potatoes and beet and cucumber salads. 146 Broadway, Williamsburg, 718-588-5800, babysallright.com



Louro’s whole hog dinner

For some variation to your plates of pig, check out Louro’s upcoming whole hog dinner. Prepared by Chef David Santos, the six-course meal will be comprised of Cheshire pork from Heritage Farms in North Carolina and start with a pork fritter. From there, dine on pork tonnato (poached pork loin with garlic aioli, botarga and argula), pork tails, pork sausage meatballs with a creamy polenta, crispy pork belly and clams, and pork shoulder. Dessert isn’t left out, either, as there’ll be sourdough beignets served with bacon ice cream and a bourbon glaze. $65 (BYOB), June 16at 7 p.m. at Louro, 142 W. 10th St., 212-206-0606

Resto’s pig feast

Large feasts for many an animal are at your beck and call at this Belgian restaurant, including pig, as well as goat, lamb, veal, beef and fish. The group dinners are available for 8 to 20 people, and require at least a week’s notice. The three-course menu features 10 to 12 preparations out of the animal – every bit from head to tail – with items like smoked kielbasa, crispy pork belly, pork ribs, confit pork shoulder and roasted pork legs potential dishes for a pig pig-out. $55 per person, 111 E. 29th St. 212-685-5585, restonyc.com

DBGB’s Go Whole Hog

Daniel Boulud’s downtown brasserie does a lot of things well, from brunch to sausages to burgers to oysters, but the whole hog dinner really sets this spot apart. The dinner is prepared for up to 8 guests and is served with salad, fingerling potato lyonnaise, green and white asparagus and tomato-chili braised market beans. The slow-roasted suckling pig, from Pennsylvania Green Village Farms, is stuffed with pork loin, chestnuts, wild mushroom and swiss chard. The dinner is followed by baked Alaska for dessert. Book 3 days in advance. $495 plus beverage, tax and tip, for up to 8 guests. 299 Bowery, 212-933-5300, dbgb.com

Crown Vic’s Sunday Pig Roasts

This popular Williamsburg bar has a backyard that’s perfect for pig feasts, and their weekly pig party is every Sunday at 2 p.m. The chef’s are top rate, too: Jose Ramirez Ruiz was formerly at Isa and Per Se and John Ratliff cooked at Anella. But while the food is delectable, the whole affair is a little less cleaned up, with a price to match. A plate with pig, rice and roasted vegetables (plus a dessert) is just $14. A bargain, we think. What’s better than a backyard pig roast in the sun? 60 S. 2nd St., Williamsburg, 917-719-6072, crownvicbar.com

The Breslin’s Chef’s Table

At April Bloomfield’s restaurant The Breslin, get a whole roasted suckling pig served a little more South American, with salsa rosa and salsa verde. Herbed caesar salad and anchovy croutons, turnips with marjoram, roasted baby carrots and duck fat fried potatoes come on the side. And for dessert? Deliciously fresh clementine cake with citrus syrup and whipped cream. $85 per person/ $130 with wine pairing. Book 7 days in advance. 16 W. 29th St., 212-679-1939, thebreslin.com