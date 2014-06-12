World Cup NYC: Where to watch in your borough

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Manhattan

Huertas

107 First Avenue

The restaurant and bar is promising a Spanish-style World Cup viewing party atmosphere on Sundays.

Jack Dempsey’s

36 W. 33rd St, Midtown

This is the official home bar for team USA.

Taqueria

198 Orchard St., Lower East Side

Great margaritas and tacos, will be airing games, small so it fills up fast.

Emporium Brasil Restaurant

15 W. 46th St.

Located in Little Brazil in Midtown Manhattan.

Campeon

9 E. 16th St., Union Square

Mexican sports bar in Union Square with a Manhattan twist. Will be airing all three games every day on their 36 big screen plasma TVs, with audio. Expect huge crowds, especially fans of Argentina, Mexico and the U.S.

Refinery Hotel

63 W. 38th Street

Heineken pop-up bar with astro turf and stadium seating. Flat screen projections.

Ribalta

48 E 12th St, Greenwich Village

This is the place to go for Italian soccer fans. The first game will be played on a 16-foot HD projector screen. An afterparty includes dancers and a Brazilian DJ.

Terminal 5

610 W 56th St

Watch all the games on the rooftop deck.

Bronx

Papaye Restaurant

2300 Grand Concourse

The place to be to watch Team Ghana.

Queens

Han Joo BBQ

41-06 149th Pl., Flushing

South Korean fans will feel at home here.

Tortillera Nixtamal

104-05 47th Ave, Corona

Mexican restaurant in Corona Queens, will be offering ‘quinellas’ [betting] specials: anyone who guesses the score of the game will receive a discount on their order.

Sweet Spot

22-72 31st St., Astoria

These folks are serious about the World Cup. Reservations for the best seating in the house will be made half-hour before each game. So get there early.

Studio Square

35-33 36th St in LIC

There’s a huge beer garden with a huge television screen.

Brooklyn

Banter

132 Havemeyer St., Williamsburg

Attracts a lot of USA, England, and Germany fans. Will be serving up discount pitchers everyday with different discounts/beers depending on which teams are playing.

Lone Star Bar & Grill

8703 5th Ave, Bay Ridge

This is an official bar of the American Outlaws, which despite its name is dedicated to soccer fandom not Harleys.

Spike Hill

184 and 186 Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg

High-definition TVs throughout and tons of whiskeys to choose from.

Staten Island

Los Catrachos Restaurant

125 Beach St.

This is among the best places to catch Honduran soccer fans cheering for the home team.