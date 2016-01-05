Fitness NYC: ‘Star Wars’ workout, meditation and more

JAN. 6MNDFL Meditation Class: Part of Athleta Studio’s Intention Setting Series. 1-2 p.m., FREE. 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: …

JAN. 6

MNDFL Meditation Class: Part of Athleta Studio’s Intention Setting Series. 1-2 p.m., FREE. 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: Athleta.com/flatironstudio

Asphalt Green Demo Week: Try select classes like TRX, Pilates Reformer, kickboxing and more at the Upper East Side location (schedule at asphaltgreen.org). Through Jan. 10, FREE. 555 E. 90th St. Info and registration: 212-298-2900 x2951 or fitnessBPC@asphaltgreen.org

JAN. 7

cheerFIT Bootcamp: Workout that combines cardio

with cheer-inspired exercises. 7-8 p.m., FREE. Athleta, 126 Fifth Ave. Info and registration: Athleta.com/flatironstudio

JAN. 8

Awake Your Inner Force Workout: This 45-minute class created in partnership with Lucasfilm features a choreographed, strength-based workout that uses a lightsaber and glide board. First-come, first-serve basis. 5:45 p.m., FREE. New York Sports Club, 503 Broadway. Info: 212-925-6600

JAN. 9

Bari Micro: Workout combining dance cardio, trampoline cardio and muscle sculpting. Part of the Wellth Series at Refinery Hotel. 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., $35. 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthily.com/location/nyc

Tai Chi Chuan: Sequence of movements based on nature. 10-11 a.m., $25/$15 members. Wave Hill House in Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue, Bronx. Info and registration: Wavehill.org

Ironstrength for a Cause at Mile High Run Club: Strength training/treadmill class in support of AKTIV Against Cancer. 2-3 p.m., $25. 24 W. 25th St. Info and registration: Drjordanmetzl.com/calendar

JAN. 10

Bari Micro: Workout combining dance cardio, trampoline cardio and muscle sculpting. Part of the Wellth Series at Refinery Hotel. 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., $35. 63 W. 38th St. Info and registration: Wellthily.com/location/nyc

Awesome Asana Yoga: Open-level Vinyasa class. 1-2 p.m., $5. Morris-Jumel Mansion, 65 Jumel Terrace, 212-923-8008

JAN. 11

Asphalt Green Demo Week: Try select classes like TRX, Pilates Reformer, kickboxing and more at the Battery Park City location (schedule at asphaltgreen.org). Through Jan. 15, FREE. 212 North End Ave. Info and registration: 212-298-2900 x2951 or fitnessBPC@asphaltgreen.org

JAN. 12

Awake Your Inner Force Workout: This 45-minute class created in partnership with Lucasfilm features a choreographed, strength-based workout that uses a lightsaber and glide board. First-come, first-serve basis. 5:45 p.m., FREE. New York Sports Club, 270 Eighth Ave. Info: 212-201-4679