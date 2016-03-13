Floral arrangement design, urban gardening and more classes to try this spring

It’s time to develop those green thumbs.

If you’re looking to learn how to make the most out of the spring’s bounty, from expert floral arrangements to urban gardening tricks, look no further than these classes and workshops.

March Maple Madness

Maple trees are among the first to bloom in spring. Join Lisa Nett of the tree-based Tumblr The Tree Seen on this hunt for maple flowers and signs of sap flowing in Prospect Park, as well as a maple syrup tasting, through Brooklyn Brainery. March 19, 10:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine, $13; meeting location sent the day before the walk, brooklynbrainery.com

Flower Crown Workshop

Meet spring head-on and learn how to make your very own flower crowns with Stems Brooklyn. The workshop is held outdoors at the conjoined Sycamore bar, where you can also enjoy food vendors and drinks. March 24, 7:30 p.m., April 10, 6:30 p.m., $54.44 (includes two drinks); 1118 Cortelyou Road, Flatbush, 347-240-5850, stemsbrooklyn.com

Urban Gardening

Join Annie Novak, co-founder of the Eagle Street Rooftop Farm in Greenpoint and author of the new book “The Rooftop Growing Guide,” in this crash course in urban gardening. Learn all about seed-starting, getting the most out of your square footage and common challenges faced when growing in the ground or on a rooftop garden in the city. April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m., $50; 100 Frost St., Williamsburg, 718-389-2982, thebrooklynkitchen.com

Beginner Floral Design

Don’t know your daisies from your daffodils? This Brooklyn Craft Company workshop with NYC florist Brooke Lucas, founder of The Wild Bunch, will cover how to distinguish different flower types, how to make a rustic floral arrangement in a mason jar, how to treat flower stems and more. April 9, 3-4:30 p.m., $75 (includes flowers, jar and tools); 61 Greenpoint Ave., Greenpoint, brooklyncraftcompany.com