Free dating apps ranked: The pros and cons of Tinder, Bumble, more

Let’s face it: Dating apps are everywhere.

For those living in the city, dating without a little bit of technological assistance can be daunting. That’s why many singles are logged into Tinder, Bumble and other dating apps to find a relationship.

But playing the dating field while on multiple apps can be overwhelming, so why not choose just one? It’s finally time to open the “Personal” folder on your iPhone — you know the one — and decide which app reigns supreme for your dating life.

Before you can find the right relationship, whether you’re looking for The One or something casual, you first need to find your proper dating app match. Here are the most popular (and free) dating apps — and the best and worst aspects of each.

TINDER

Pros: If you have been single in the past five years, you’ve most likely used this app. Tinder has users swiping right and left, day in and day out, in order to find a match. So much so that from December 2016 to January 2017, the number of Tinderellas and Tinderfellas increased by 11 percent, the company says. For New Yorkers, the main plus is the sheer number of people on Tinder in the city. So the possibilities for matches seem endless, and the likelihood of singles your age or type being on the app are nearly guaranteed.

Tinder Social, which launched in summer 2016, is a great option for those either looking for group dates for parties or new friends to meet up with on weekends.

Cons: Can the pro also be a con? With so many users swiping on Tinder, it can be difficult to either find a solid match or even get some conversation going. This may find you breaking your thumb as it swipes left in pursuit of someone of interest. Also, when it comes to Tinder, you can’t be sure what other users is looking for: a hookup, a relationship or simply someone to talk to. In order to up your Tinder game, make sure you’re straightforward with your expectations, and limit the conversation to plan a meet-up as soon as possible.

BUMBLE

Pros: If you’re the kind of person to wait for someone else to post the first message, Bumble will have you changing up your game — if you’re a female looking for a male. This app gives the power to females (for users interested in the opposite sex), where matches expire after 24 hours if the woman does not initiate conversation. Bumble’s format is similar to Tinder except for the expiration of matches, so this app is definitely a must for heterosexual ladies who need a little encouragement to make the first move and get the ball rolling on romance.

Cons: On Bumble, conversation can end up being one-sided — literally. Though the power is left to the female to message, this limits the chances of getting a response, since messaging flow is in the power of only half of the match. This may lead to some more frustration in terms of a lack of responses from matches.

Also, for those interested in the same sex, there’s no advantage in getting a Bumble account, which works the same as Tinder in this scenario.

OK CUPID

Pros: OKCupid is the most like the paid dating sites, with both web and app versions. The free version of OKCupid — there is a pay option, too — suffices, unless you’d like to view profiles without notifying users, or view the number of “likes” your own profile gets. And, unlike Tinder and Bumble, you can actually fill out your profile; you have the space to write about your interests, hobbies, careers and more. Basically, this app goes beyond the “left or right” system, and allows you to learn a little more about the person before you initiate conversation.

Cons: Although like most apps, you can filter what you’re looking for — age preferences, etc. — on your profile, OKCupid does not prevent anyone from sending you a message, whether you “liked” them or not. This may mean your inbox will be flooded with more suitors that you wouldn’t match with on other apps, or even some unwanted, creepy messages.

COFFEE MEETS BAGEL

Pros: This dating app is positioned as no-nonsense, with a motto that it’s made for those “looking for serious relationships.” For those who haven’t downloaded this app, men swipe through 21 matches daily, while women receive a curated list of those who have already liked their profile — a near-guaranteed win. With matches on the clock — you have 24 hours to message — this app is definitely made for those who are looking to get out of their apartment and date. Though it’s newer to the dating scene than Tinder, Coffee Meets Bagel is definitely a must-try for those trying to avoid people looking for hookups instead of the real deal.

Cons: If you’re more into chatting on an app for a long period of time — say, you need a week before going on a date or even handing out your number — it may be easier to use Tinder or OKCupid.

HAPPN

Pros: If you’re not familiar with Happn, the concept is simple: Those who you (or your phone) are close to, or “happen upon,” will show up in your feed as potential matches. That basically means anyone you walk by on the street with the app will show up as a potential match on your phone. So for those looking to date close to home, this will ensure that any match frequents the neighborhood where you work, live or hang out.

Cons: This app may hit too close to home for some users. You might not want to accidentally see your entire building, or the person you made too much eye contact with at your coffee shop, show up on your screen. Though this may take place more on Happn, any dating app that relies on distance for matches has this possibility.