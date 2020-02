12-week half marathon training schedule

Training for a half marathon? Here’s how to get race ready. Photo Credit: iStock / Maridav

Gearing up for a half marathon?

Mike Zieminski, a NYC-based master trainer and home wellness manager at Technogym, shares this 12-week training schedule that will get you half-marathon ready. Before embarking, you should already have at least two months of running behind you, doing 8-10 miles a week, he says. And remember: “Stretching is a must.”

WEEK 1

Mon: OFF

Tues: 2.5 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 3 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 4 miles (slow run at “conversational” pace)

WEEK 2

Mon: OFF

Tues: 3 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Friday: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 5 miles (slow run)

WEEK 3

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (with hills)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 6 miles (slow run)

WEEK 4

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (with hills)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 7 miles (slow run)

WEEK 5

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (run at 5K-10K pace)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 8 miles (slow run)

WEEK 6

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (run at 5K-10K pace)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 9 miles (slow run)

WEEK 7

Mon: OFF

Tues: 5 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 10 miles (slow run)

WEEK 8

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (with hills)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 3 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 11 miles (slow run)

WEEK 9

Mon: OFF

Tues: 4 miles (5K-10K pace)

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 4 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: 3 miles

Sun: 12 miles (slow run)

WEEK 10

Mon: OFF

Tues: 2 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 3 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Sun: 8 miles

WEEK 11

Mon: OFF

Tues: 2 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 3 miles

Fri: OFF

Sat: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Sun: 5 miles

WEEK 12

Mon: OFF

Tues: 2 miles

Wed: Cross training, 30-45 minutes

Thurs: 20-minute easy run

Fri: OFF

Sat: 20-minute easy run

Sun: Race day!