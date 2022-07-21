Lenox Health Greenwich Village opens new endoscopy suite

Lenox Health Greenwich Village (LHGV) is proud to announce the opening of its brand new medical center addition. They opened their state-of-the-art endoscopy suite as part of Northwell Health’s commitment to bringing more services to patients in the West Village.

The 3,000-square-foot suite cost $1.49 million to build. The space includes 2 procedure rooms issued with the latest medical technology to perform both endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures. The space also includes welcoming pre-operation and recovery areas for patients to relax in

This addition to LHGV will cater to patients in need of gastrointestinal care. Specifically, endoscopies, the process in which a tube-like camera takes a closer look into the esophagus, stomach and beginning of the small intestine. They are used for patients experiencing acid reflux, difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain or bloating, bleeding and inflammation. They can even aid in identifying esophageal and gastric cancers

“We are delighted to expand Northwell Health’s world-class gastroenterological expertise to a convenient location at the heart of the West Village,” said Arun Swaminath, MD, chief of gastroenterology and director of the inflammatory bowel disease program at Lenox Hill Hospital. “With a prominent and diverse team of specialists, we will be able to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care to people within this community and across New York City.”

These life-saving procedures are of utmost importance to Northwell Health’s mission. Colonoscopies not only help with common conditions like unusual growths, inflamed tissue, ulcers, hemorrhoids and irregular bowel movements; they also can also aid in identifying colon cancer— the third most common cancer in the country. This procedure is recommended for anyone over the age of 45, or earlier for those with a family history of colon cancer.

LHGV is part of Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider, with their dedication to patient’s health doctors are able to provide patients with the choice to access to a variety of different outpatient, inpatient and surgical programs at locations throughout Manhattan and a few other locations.

Northwell Health gastroenterology division specializes in the care of motility, therapeutic endoscopy, gastrointestinal cancers, cancer genetics, inflammatory bowel disease, pancreatic diseases, endoscopic surgery and obesity care. They are commended around the world for their care and expertise.

According to U.S. News and World Report’s most recent rankings, 4 facilities, including Lenox Hill Hospital, were designated as “high performing” for gastroenterology and GI surgery. Physicians and treatment centers share their electronic medical records to allow for quick and efficient care for all their patients.

The new facility is located on 30 7th Ave, West Village.