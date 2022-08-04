New York Blood Center declares ‘blood emergency’ amid heat wave

On Aug. 2, the New York Blood Center (NYBC) announced that we are officially having a blood emergency. Due to the heatwave that we are all feeling, increased traveling and a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, there have been fewer and fewer blood donations.

Unfortunately, the decrease in donations does not stop the increasing need for blood. Hospitals and patients need a steady flow of donations so doctors can perform life-saving procedures like blood transfusions and other treatments. However, due to the recent circumstances, the blood supply going to hospitals has become unstable. Now the blood supply is at a 1-2-day level while the ideal is 5-7-days.

“Summer has always been a challenging time for the blood supply, and we are grateful to all of our partner breweries and restaurants for stepping up to help us during this critical time,” said Andrea Cefarelli, Senior Vice President at New York Blood Center. “All of our donor centers and blood drives are air-conditioned and donating blood could serve as a great break from record-breaking heat. Even better, we’ve partnered with breweries and restaurants all over the region for free beverages as a thank you for donating.”

To help ease the crisis the NYBC will be partnering with breweries for their “Pint for a Pint” campaign where any donors will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or soft drink at their local participating brewery or restaurant.

There are a total of 25 participating establishments across the country. To find one near you, click here.

“The brewing community is always willing to step up to help a great cause, and we can think of nothing more important than helping out our local blood centers, particularly during this time of extreme need,” said Paul Halayko, President and Co-Owner of Newburgh Brewing Company. “We are more than happy to offer a free pint of beer to someone who selflessly gives blood to help save others, a small token of our appreciation to all the amazing donors.”

The campaign is active right now and will be running until Sept. 10.