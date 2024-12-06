Minority-owned developer to host Breakfast with Santa event with giveaways and prizes for NYCHA residents

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Dantes Partners is giving back to the communities it serves with a special Breakfast with Santa event this weekend.

On Dec. 7, residents from around Washington Heights, Harlem and Sugar Hill will be able to gather at Marshall Plaza, located at 1970 Amsterdam Ave., to meet and greet with Santa while enjoying breakfast and togetherness. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The holiday season is a reminder that the work we do is really about people. This year we will be hosting the Breakfast with Santa for the residents, seniors and children of the Audubon, Bethune Gardens and Marshall Plaza communities,” said Corey Powell, Chief Operating Officer for Dantes Partners. “They are our inspiration and the commitment and dedication that we provide our residents day-to-day is the utmost important priority for us. We look forward to seeing each and everyone of them at this holiday event.”

Through the NYCHA PACT program, Dantes Partners has worked to improve the lives of over 900 residents by completing comprehensive repairs to NYCHA buildings.

At the Breakfast with Santa event, there will be toy giveaways for the kids and a raffle for the adults. Prizes include new TVs, kitchen appliances, gift cards at local grocery stores, and much more.