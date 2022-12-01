SEE IT: Rockefeller Center lights up famous Christmas Tree

It’s Christmas time in the city!

On Nov. 30, Rockefeller Center hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony, complete with performances from a star-studded lineup of acts.

This year’s tree was brought to the city early in November from Queensbury, New York. The tree was decked out with 50,000 LED lights and topped with the iconic three-dimensional Swarovski star, which has 3 million crystals and weighs approximately 900 pounds.

Video by Adrian Childress

Throughout the holiday season, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and on New Year’s Eve it is lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. At the end of the season, the tree will be donated to Habitat for Humanity to create lumber for a future home.

For more information about the tree, visit rockefellercenter.com.