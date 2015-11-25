J. Crew JetBlue takeover makes JFK so much better

Traveling the day before a holiday is the absolute worst.

While shopping can be just as tedious as waiting in line for TSA, J. Crew hopes to make your day before Thanksgiving oh so much better.

J. Crew and Jet Blue have teamed up at JFK Airport to take over Terminal 5 on Wednesday, Nov. 25, one of the most hectic travel days of the year.

A special space designed by Brooklyn-based artist Greg LaMarche will help travelers relax, with plenty of free gooides — though yes, we’re expecting plenty of lines before Groups 4 and 5 can board.

Enticing activities will include four claw machines where players can win colorful cashmere, JetBlue travel certificates, sparkly jewelry, hats, gloves and candy; a photobooth and temporary tattoo station to help prank your parents upon arrival; and free J. Crew swag including limited edition tote bags from Greg LaMarche and scratch-off cards to win prizes. As if getting your makeup bag through security wasn’t prixe enough.

For those who forgot to pack snacks, complimentary treats from some of the terminal’s eateries, including Starbucks, Baked By Melissa, Cibo and Ben & Jerry’s will also be offered.

The J. Crew takeover will last until 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Hopefully your flight will get out of here by then.