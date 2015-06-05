Make cuddling your career: Meow Parlour is hiring!

If you’re in need of a summer job and like things like pastries and kittens, your day has come.

Meow Parlour (46 Hester St.), NYC’s first and only permanent cat cafe, posted on Craigslist Thursday that they are hiring a new team member!

“We’re looking for animal lovers who work hard and are great problem solvers,” the owners wrote.

The job, which includes both bakery and feline duties, pays $11/hour plus tips, so yes, you’re making money to spend time with cookies and cats.

If you’re “dependable, organized, and super friendly” and “fast, reliable, and know how to keep cool and doesn’t mind getting down and dirty to get the work DONE” you should probably apply before this hiring campaign turns into a full-on catfight.