New York Comic Con: Best bets to see stars this weekend

If you’re keen to do some celeb-spotting this weekend, your best bet is in and around Comic Con, where there’ll be plenty of famous faces (and voices) appearing for autographs, photo ops and panel discussions. Here are just some of the big names you’ll find in the coming days:

On Friday, Christian Slater will be appearing on a discussion panel for the animated series Archer. Hulk Hogan and Gillian Anderson will be among the stars you’ll find in the photo op area, along with “Game of Thrones” star Daniel Portman and “Breaking Bad’s” Giancario Esposito.

Captains Picard and Kirk, Patrick Stewart and William Shatner, will be signing autographs on Saturday, as will be Mike Tyson, Bill Nye the Science Guy and Amy Sedaris. Come face to face with the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants, Tom Kenny, and meet the cast of “The Walking Dead.”

On Sunday, grab an autograph from Jerry Springer, Ramones drummer Marky Ramone, and “The Daily Show”‘s John Hodgman (perhaps better known as PC guy in those Apple commercials). The man everybody wants to be photographed by, rather than photographed with, Humans of New York blogger Brandon Stanton, will be found on Sunday discussing his new book “Little Humans.”

For more information, visit newyorkcomiccon.com.