NYC author events: Gwyneth Paltrow, Anderson Cooper and more

Want to hear Anderson Cooper in person? Meet Gwyneth Paltrow? Here are upcoming author events to know in New York City as journalists, authors and TV personalities celebrate new releases.

Augusten Burroughs

The New York Times bestselling author of “Running with Scissors” discusses his latest memoir, “Lust & Wonder,” which explores the meaning of love and lust. March 29 at 6 p.m., must buy book; B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, barnesandnoble.com

Cameron Diaz

The actress follows up her New York Times bestseller, “The Body Book,” with “The Longevity Book,” where she examines the art of growing older and how women can maintain their health with age. In conversation with Rachael Ray April 5 at 7:30 p.m., $43-$59, 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 212-415-5500, 92y.org; April 6 at 7 p.m., must buy book, B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, barnesandnoble.com

Padma Lakshmi

The “Top Chef” host discusses her new memoir, “Love, Loss, and What We Ate” as part of the New York Public Library series Books at Noon. April 6 from noon-1 p.m., FREE; Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, Fifth Avenue at 42nd Street, 917-275-6975, nypl.org

Gwyneth Paltrow

This one’s for Goop fans. The actress celebrates the release of her latest cookbook, “It’s All Easy: Delicious Weekday Recipes for the Super-Busy Home Cook,” with multiple events around town. April 12 at 12:30 p.m., FREE, Barnes & Noble, 555 Fifth Ave., 212-697-3048, barnesandnoble.com; April 12 at 7 p.m., $29-39, location revealed upon registration, hudsonunionsociety.com; April 13 at 5:30 p.m., FREE, Williams-Sonoma, 10 Columbus Circle, 212-581-1146, williams-sonoma.com

Anderson Cooper

The journalist talks with his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, about their new joint memoir, “The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son on Life, Love and Loss.” April 14 at 8 p.m., $15-$70; 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave., 212-415-5500, 92y.org

PEN World Voices Festival of International Literature

The 12th annual celebration of international literature puts a spotlight on Mexico this year, from events that highlight female writers to artist talks. April 25-May 1, prices vary; multiple locations, full schedule at worldvoices.pen.org

NOFX

The members of one of punk’s most influential bands discuss their raw, tell-all autobiography “NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories.” April 29 at 6:30 p.m., must buy book or $15 gift card; Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, 212-473-1452, strandbooks.com