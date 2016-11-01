NYC Marathon: Limited edition apparel to represesnt the big race

Show off your marathon pride with limited-edition apparel.

Marathon half zip

This pull-over is made with a multi-weather fabric and will stand up to whatever the fall weather is race day. $80; asics.com

Marathon reversible vest

This performance vest adds a lightweight layer. $95; asics.com

Gel-Kayano 23 NYC

The 2016 version of Asics’ NYC Marathon sneaker features a passport-themed design. $170; asics.com

Knit pom pom hat

This comfy knit hat sports the official finisher logo for the 2016 TCS NYC Marathon. $20; store.nyrr.org