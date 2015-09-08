Fall restaurant preview 2015: From food halls to spinoffs

New restaurants open all the time in NYC, but fall brings a bounty. Feast your eyes on new projects from the city’s celeb chefs, concept expansions, yet another food hall and more.

CHEF CRED

Salvation Burger: Chef April Bloomfield, who elevated the classic at the Spotted Pig, and Ken Friedman are behind this casual spot in the Pod 51 Hotel. Burgers will be cooked on a wood-fired grilled and served on house-made potato buns. Pair with a boozy milkshake. Opening: Fall. 230 E. 51st St.

Carla Hall’s Southern Kitchen: “The Chew” star opens her Kickstarter-funded Nashville hot chicken restaurant in the former Whiskey Soda Lounge space. In addition to 30 seats, the slow-cooked, fast-served spot will feature a to-go window and shop. Opening: September/October. 115 Columbia St., Cobble Hill

La Sirena: Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich are opening their first new NYC restaurant in nearly a decade in the former La Bottega space in the Maritime Hotel with a menu of Italian coastal cuisine. Opening: October. 88 Ninth Ave.

FOOD HALL

UrbanSpace Vanderbilt: The first permanent venture from the UrbanSpace folks, this 12,000-square-foot space near Grand Central Terminal will house more than 20 restaurant concepts, including Roberta’s, AsiaDog, Bar Suzette, La Palapa Tacos, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Takumi Taco and Toby’s Estate. Opening: Sept. 14 (soft launch). 230 Park Ave., urbanspacenyc.com

BEER LOVERS

Kimoto Rooftop Beer Garden: Calling itself the city’s first Asian rooftop beer garden, this new project from the team behind Mira Sushi & Izakaya is opening above the Sheraton and Aloft Hotels with indoor and outdoor seating. There’ll be more than 20 craft beers from Japanese microbrews alongside Asian riffs on American dishes like Sushi Spam dog, Uni PB&J and Shibuya Disco Fries. Opening: Mid-September. 216 Duffield St., Downtown Brooklyn, kimotoroof top.com

Black Tap Down: This subterranean spinoff of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will feature a similar menu to its upstairs neighbor along with 16 craft beers on tap. Opening: November. 529 Broome St., blacktap nyc.com

Bierocracy: As the name implies, it’s all about beer at this new bar, modeled after a Central European communal beer hall. Pretzels and sausages will be served alongside a menu of European imports, local brews, ciders and radlers. Opening: Late September. 12-23 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, bierocracy.com

VEGGIE FORWARD

Avant Garden: The city’s vegetable obsessed have a new option with this upscale vegan restaurant from restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, with an all-vegan menu from Andrew D’Ambrosi comprised of organic ingredients, grain dishes, house-made tofu and natural wines and ciders. Opening: Sept. 14. 130 E. Seventh St., avantgardenclub.com

Rouge Tomate Chelsea: The Michelin-starred fav for seasonal, sustainable fare reopens in Chelsea after closing its Upper East Side location last year. Expect some new plates from executive chef Andy Bennett, as well as biodynamic and organic wines. Opening: November. 126 W. 18th St., 646-237- 8977, rougetomatenyc.com

DEEP DISH

Pipsqueak: There’s no shortage of pizza places around here, but when it comes to deep dish, that’s another story. The latest from the owners of Tutu’s, opening in the same building as the Bushwick spot, will specialize in the Chicago-style pie. Opening: November. 252 Varet St., Bushwick, pipsqueakpizza. com

HOTEL SCENE

Mr. Purple: The latest from the Gerber Group, this restaurant and bar is opening on the 15th floor of Hotel Indigo Lower East Side. Small plates from neighborhood staples including Russ & Daughters, Melt Bakery and il laboratorio del gelato will be served alongside a menu of small-batch spirits, craft beers and cocktails. The space will also feature a swimming pool. Opening: Early November. 180 Orchard St., 212-237- 1790, mrpurplenyc.com

SPINOFFS

Tacuba: Chef Julian Medina’s Astoria cantina-style restaurant is expanding to midtown with more of his seafood fare and tacos. Opening: Late October. 802 Ninth Ave.

Black Tree Brooklyn: The Lower East Side spot is bringing its farm-to-table sandwiches to Brooklyn with this new restaurant, opening in a larger space for more in-house curing and fermenting, a new barrel-aged cocktail program and a chef’s table. Opening: September/October. 261 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg

Sushi Ganso: Harris Salat and chef Tadashi Ono, the pair behind Ganso Yaki and Ganso Ramen, will open a third restaurant near the first two Gansos, serving up sushi, sashimi and raw seafood. Opening: September/October. 31 Third Ave., Boerum Hill

Chuko Bushwick: The popular Prospect Heights spot, which expanded with Bar Chuko last summer in the nabe, brings its ramen bowls and cocktails to Bushwick. Opening: October. 144 Evergreen Ave., Bushwick, barchuko.com

FOOD AS ART

MOFAD Lab: Sure, it’s not a restaurant, but in other foodie news, the Museum of Food and Drink, Eater and Infiniti are launching this exhibition and lab space in Brooklyn, which will be the museum’s home for the next five years, as well as a space for tutorials on food science and flavors. Opening: Oct. 28. 62 Bayard St., Williamsburg, mofad.org

ON OUR RADAR

We also have our eye on yet-to-be-named projects from Charlie Bird chef Ryan Hardy and his team, Dan Kluger and David Chang, all reportedly opening in November or December in Manhattan.