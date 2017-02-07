Partner workouts in NYC: Switch Playground, AcroYoga and more

Trade your standard dinner date for a workout this Valentine’s Day. There may be no better bonding experience than enduring a challenging fitness class together and cheering each other on. And if you’re looking for something sweet, follow it up with a well-deserved smoothie. Here’s where to find workouts perfect for partners.

Switch Playground

The South African studio brought its hour-long HIIT workout to NYC late last year. The class is designed so that pairs move through 20 stations that work your strength, cardio and core — perfect for those looking to work out with a partner. No two classes are alike, but stations might include rowing, biking, boxing, treadmill running, ropes and TRX, with a two-minute circuit at each one. The darkly-lit room, colored lights and in-studio DJ add a nightclub atmosphere. $35/class; 130 E. 12th St., 917-472-7724, switchplaygroundusa.com

Om Factory

The popular destination for aerial yoga is also home to AcroYoga — the challenging partner workout that blends yoga and acrobatic techniques, like doing the bow pose on someone’s feet. Both of its Manhattan locations have a variety of AcroYoga offerings, from the basics to intermediate master classes to “jams,” a freestyle session where you can practice — and show off — your new skills. $20/class; 265 W. 37th St., 17th floor, 212-616-8662, 873 Broadway, suite 202, 212-353-3500, omfactory.yoga

Warrior Bridge

For more acrobatic conditioning, head to this South Street Seaport studio. Newbies are welcome at any of its AcroYoga classes, which teach the foundations of the practice, including solar, which incorporates elements of flight and inversions. For little ones interested in learning AcroYoga, there are also classes geared toward ages 5 through 12. $20/class; 250 Front St., warriorbridge.com

Bring your plus one

For more opportunities to work out with your favorite plus-one, check out these special upcoming classes.

SWERVE: Celebrate famous (albeit broken-up) couples when the spin studio hosts special rides set to a themed playlist. Classes include Britney Loves Justin (Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m., and Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m., at Flatiron studio) and Bieber Loves Selena (Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m., at midtown studio). $34/person; Flatiron, 30 W. 18th St., 212-242-3330, midtown, 21 W. 46th St., 917-388-3190, swervefitness.com

Pure Barre: The fitness studio, which is especially popular among women, is encouraging ladies to bring their man to the barre for date night during special evening classes at select studios. Feb. 10, various times, $40-$50/couple; purebarre.com

LIFTONIC: The studio’s special Hot & Heavy class for couples redesigns its weights-only workout so that two people work together on a single bench. It’ll be followed by a Champagne toast at the nearby Sons and Daughters. Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m., $60/couple; 13 Gansevoort St., lower level, 212-220-0529, liftonic.com

Om Factory: The studio is hosting a special two-hour AcroYoga workshop in honor of Valentine’s Day. All levels are welcome for the couples class. Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m., $80/couple; 265 W. 37th St., 17th floor, 212-616-8662, omfactory.yoga

305 Fitness: The dance cardio studio brings back its special couples class, Yoga 4 Better Sex. The workshop features a yoga class and seminar on building intimacy, followed by wine, chocolate and live music. Feb. 11, 3:30-5 p.m. or 5-6:30 p.m., $85/couple; 18 W. Eighth St., 212-603-9931, 305fitness.com

Yoga Spark: The new hot yoga studio is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special edition of its blacklight class, which will be followed by chocolate treats and flowers. Participants are encouraged to wear white or neon. Feb. 14, 6 p.m., $34/person; 158 Duane St., 212-602-9961, yoga-spark.com

Row House: For some friendly competition, the rowing studio’s Columbus Circle location is hosting a special couples relay this Valentine’s Day, led by Row House founders — and husband-and-wife — Debra and Eric Frohlich. Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., $35/couple (must call to reserve partner’s spot); 559 W. 59th St., 212-757-6035, rowhousenyc.com

Lyons Den Power Yoga: This Valentine’s Day, when you book a mat for the 5:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. class, you can bring someone for free as part of the hot yoga studio’s “share the love” promotion. $24/person (must call to reserve second mat); 279 Church St., third floor, 646-490-8888, lyonsdenpoweryoga.com