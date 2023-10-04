It’s back! Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade back on with new partnership after brief cancellation

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

“Howl”-oween is back on!

This year’s Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade will happen after all, just a week after dog lovers heard the “ruff” news that the canine cavalcade was canceled due to permit issues.

After a brief cancellation, the 33rd edition of the parade will take place on Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m, thanks to a new partnership from the startup Get Joy.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce that the 2023 Halloween Dog Parade is back on. This wouldn’t have been possible without the cooperation of Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Mayor Eric Adams, city agencies, the NYPD, and with the generous support of Get Joy,” said Joseph Borduin, parade organizer and TSPDR volunteer.

The parade was initially canceled due to ongoing issues regarding permits. Get Joy, a dog wellness company based in Fairfield County, CT, stepped up as the exclusive title partner to work with the Friends of the First Run, the official 501(c)(3) fundraising organization for the Tompkins Square Dog Run, to help fund and orchestrate this year’s Halloween Dog Parade.

“Any time a dog’s joy is threatened we want to help because, like humans, a dog’s total wellness is as much about the health of their spirit as their mind and body. This parade is all about dogs finding joy by spending time with their families and other dogs in their community,” said Get Joy founder and CEO Tom Arrix. “Additionally, being able to step in to support the dog run that enables daily exercise and socialization for dogs makes complete sense as we are dedicated to helping dogs and families live their best lives together.”

The parade will take place on Avenue B from E. 6th Street to E. 14th Street, and E. 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B, and as always, there are some paw-sitively fun activities, sample stations and services to enjoy.

Arrix will join Fern Watt, dog author and communications officer of TSPDR, and Get Joy’s Veterinary Advisor, Dr. Brett Levitzke of VERG Brooklyn, and other esteemed judges to find this year’s best costumed pooches, with Gety Joy providing prizes for costume contest categories, including Best in Show, People’s Choice, Most Creative and more.

“This parade has been a cherished tradition for 32 years, capturing the essence of New York City’s vibrant dog-loving community,” said Watt. “It’s a celebration of joy, creativity and the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged best friends. It’s basically the Met Gala for the Canine Community. We’ve been overcome by the amazing display of support from our community, so call the pup-arazzi: the show will go on!”

“I am very happy to have been able to support the organizers of the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade to revive this annual event that brings joy to so many and helps support the park’s public dog run. This was possible thanks to the tireless work of Joseph Borduin, the many volunteers who help throughout the year, and the Mayor’s Office who recognized the importance of this cultural phenomenon that started in Tompkins and is looked forward to year after year,” said Councilwoman Rivera.

For more information, visit tompkinssquaredogrun.com.