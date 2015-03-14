Pi Day, and other nerd holidays not to miss

Shine your glasses and sharpen your pencils– it’s Pi Day.

Even those who were only in it for free dessert in geometry class know that March 14, (3/14), is a day beloved by mathematicians for its numerical significance.

But once we were finished pondering the infinite distance around a perfect circle, (and paying our respects to Albert Einstein on his birthday, of course) we got to thinking… are there other nerd-tastic holidays we’ve been missing?

Here’s what we found.

Geek Pride Day, May 25

THE day to let your geek flag fly! This date was chosen for the following geeky reasons, according to ThinkGeek.com:

– May 25 is “Towel Day, the day two weeks after Douglas Adams passed in 2001, when hoopy froods keep their towel handy.” (Say what?)

– The first “Star Wars” film, “Episode IV: A New Hope,” was released on May 25, 1977. (OK, this we were expecting.)

– “Glorious 25 May, the day in Terry Pratchett’s ‘Discworld’ when wearing lilac and hard-boiled eggs is appropriate.” (Yeah… you lost us again.)

National Comic Book Day, Sept. 25

Read a comic book, buy a comic book, share a comic book with a friend. National Comic Book Day sounds fun and all, but here’s a concept nerds and non-nerds alike can get behind: Free Comic Book Day is the first Saturday in May each year, when participating shops give away comic books to anyone who visits, according to freecomicbookday.com.

Techies Day, Oct. 3

Where would we be in this world without techies? These loyal braniacs work behind the scenes every day to make magic happen (like, umm, this little thing called THE INTERNET), and only hear from us when our computers break down. Let’s all take a moment on Oct. 3 to say (or at least type, text or tweet) “thank you.” (Ironically, this also happens to be National “Mean Girls” Day, but that’s for another post.)

Computer Security Day, Nov. 30

Because nothing says “party” like a virus scan! A predictably bland website, computersecurityday.org, tells us Computer Security Day activities include changing your password, backing up your data, deleting unnecessary files, eliminating dust from your computer area and… sorry, we fell asleep.

National Anime Day

While anime doesn’t seem to always have a set day, there are various traces of loyal fans working enthusiastically to secure a holiday dedicated to watching Japanese animation. Realistically, anyone spearheading this movement celebrates Anime Day every day, but if you want to get behind the cause there are plenty of petitions out there you can sign.

It’s a glorious time to be geeky.