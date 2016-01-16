Pita Rat is the new Pizza Rat

Have Pizza Rat’s late night cravings have taken a Middle Eastern twist?

Either Pizza Rat’s cravings have taken a Middle Eastern twist or his time in the spotlight is over.

A new video shows not one but two rats taking a whole piece of pita bread up the stairs of the Herald Square subway station.

It appears the rodent duo is trying to hoard the entire round of flatbread, perhaps holding out for a good hummus find?

With an abundance of halal carts in the neighborhood, its no surprise that Middle Eastern food is trending in the rat community.

Say goodbye to your Pizza Rat stuffed animals and tattoos, 2016 is now the year of Pita Rat.