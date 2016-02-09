Rainbow bagel leggings are now a thing: Zara Terez and The Bagel Store collaborate

Food and fashion trends mix together with this statement piece.

Food trends and fashion trends are combining with this new wardrobe staple.

New York City label Zara Terez is collaborating with Williamsburg’s The Bagel Store (of rainbow bagel fame) to create rainbow bagel leggings.

Just like the Instagram-famous bagels themselves, the leggings will be made in NYC.

And just like the rainbow bagels, you’ll have to wait for this sweet leg candy.

Zara Terez’s rainbow bagel leggings will be available online on March 31, at $52 for girls’ sizes and $48 for kids’ sizes.

Though adult sizes are currently not slated for production, the brand’s publicist recommends trying to slide into a girls’ size 16, so maybe consider cutting the rainbow bagels from your diet.