Roller skating rink to open at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Friday

Get ready to roll by the East River.

A full-sized roller-skating rink is opening at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Friday. Visitors will be able to skate for free from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Located at Pier 2, admission to the rink at other times will be $5 to $8. Free skate sessions will be held on Mondays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.

New York Skating LLC, which operates the rink, will be offering $6 rentals.

Other times are reserved for roller hockey practices, games and roller derby matches.

There are also plenty of nearby concessions and eateries, such as Brooklyn Bridge Garden Bar at Pier 1.

Besides the roller skating rink, Pier 2’s five acres are devoted to recreation including basketball, handball, shuffleboard and more.