Nordstrom NYC flagship gears up for the holiday season

Nordstrom’s NYC flagship is ready for the holiday season with new decor and collaborations for the weeks ahead.

On Nov. 20, the store unveiled its holiday decor throughout the seven-story establishment. This year, Nordstrom is displaying 175 pink, green, and gold metallic trees throughout the store, as well as 47 green trees with pink and green ornaments.

Throughout the store, customers will be able to find all sorts of holiday decorations, including 96 hanging units, column wraps and sculptures, Holiday Villages and Nutcrackers scattered throughout each floor, and 300 strands of holiday lights to bring in the spirit of the season. Wreath graphics will also be visible on the exteriors and interiors of the store, and guests can head upstairs to see the Sleigh Bell Lounge, which is completely decked out in holiday decorations.

On Black Friday, Nordstrom will be celebrating the return of its Santa Shows. Starring Santa himself, customers will be able to watch the show daily from 2 to 6 p.m. Santa will be joined by a cast of performers and characters throughout the store, and Mr. Claus will be available for photos afterward.

For the holiday season, Nordstrom is also hosting a pop-up from Swarovski. Located on the first floor, this pop-up will feature jewelry, charming home decor, crystal ornaments and collaborations embellished with Swarovski crystals for sale.

Nordstrom is also celebrating the 100th anniversary of Disney with its own Disney100 pop-up. Here, customers will people to shop through Disney-themed gifts at every price point, including men’s, women’s and designer apparel, home and pet, kids and toys, entertainment and games, beauty, stock stuffers and so much more.

Nordstrom’s NYC flagship is located at 225 West 57th St. in Manhattan.