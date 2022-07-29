A popular clothing brand is re-opening its storefront in Times Square.

On July 29, Old Navy officially reopened to the public at its Times Square location. The Times Square store had previously closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fifth Old Navy location in Manhattan and is the second largest in the area with almost 43,000 square feet of retail space.

Like its other retail spaces, Old Navy’s Times Square store offers fun, fashionable and affordable clothing for the entire family, and the brand is the first value retailer to integrate the shopping experience by offering the broadest assortment of women’s sizes in stores and online, with no price difference. Old Navy values inclusivity, opportunities for youth and a future that is not just sustainable for its customers, but also its employees and communities.

The brand is committed to the health and safety of customers and employees alike and has a number of health and safety measures in place to support teams and customers with a safe shopping experience. To learn more, visit Gap Inc.’s COVID-19 response page.

Old Navy is located at 1516 Broadway.