The Body Shop celebrates National Voter Registration Day with in-store events and discounts

Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, The Body Shop is partnering with Tony’s Chocolonely to provide access to voting resources for National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Customers visiting The Body Shop Rockefeller Center (1270 6th Ave) or The Body Shop SoHo (747 Broadway) on Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. are to receive a 15% discount and a Tony’s Chocolonely cart will also be parked outside The Body Shop’s SoHo store in New York City from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. giving away complimentary, limited-edition chocolate bars available while supplies last.

Stores located at Irvine Spectrum Center in Los Angeles, California, Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta, Georgia, The Shops at Liberty Place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota are also participating in the discount and giveaway.

The Body Shop stores nationwide are providing customers with educational resources and access voting registration. Customers can register to vote or check their registration status via the brand’s digital voting hub powered by TurboVote.

The Body Shop’s “Be Seen. Be Heard” campaign focuses on supporting the younger generation’s participation in public life and politics.

According to a statement on The Body Shop’s website, “If only 2.6% of elected government officials are under 30, there’s a 97.4% chance young people’s needs come last.”

In light of its mission, The Body Shop hopes to educate and activate its young consumers and is making an effort to do so on National Voter Registration Day.

Check store locations as hours of operation may vary.

For more information on how to vote in the midterm elections, visit the following resources:

