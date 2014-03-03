Quantcast
Best-tressed: Jared Leto’s hairstylist dishes on his famous client’s locks

The most buzzworthy hairstyle of Oscar night was — without a doubt — Jared Leto’s.

Forgoing the much talked-about “man bun” he rocked at the Golden Globes, the “Dallas Buyers Club” winner wore his long locks loose and wavy at the Oscars — which his hairstylist, Chase Kusero, said “was the perfect look since it was natural and very true to Jared’s cool factor.”

“Jared and I see cool as being fresh and slightly different,” Kusero told us Monday.

As for why he skipped the bun, Leto didn’t want a Golden Globes rehash, said Kusero, who used Vidal Sassoon Pro Series products to create Leto’s Oscar style.

“The pony bun I created was for the Golden Globes, so we decided that we didn’t want to repeat the same look,” Kusero said.

