Drake Hotline Bling ugly Christmas sweatshirt is the only holiday outfit you need

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Call your holiday stylist on her cell phone — okay, we know it’s your mom — and tell her you found your holiday outfit.

The Drake Hotline Bling Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt is pretty much the most stylish, versatile item you can wear to a holiday event.

Family dinner? Pair it with eating pants!

Office holiday party? You don’t have to go all Elaine Benes, but you can break out a few moves in this comfy crew neck sweatshirt and even wear a button up or turtleneck underneath, for formality.

Available in green, red and black, in sizes S – 5XL (yes, that’s Santa size), this screenprinted top features Drake dancing along to “Hotline Bling” along with imagery of a cell phone and some cocktails.

Forget any awkward ice breakers, this sweatshirt will get you talking to anyone and everyone, while looking good.

Find it for $18.99 at CheapTeeNYC’s Etsy shop.