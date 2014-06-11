Dashing dads: Father’s Day gifts that are ‘Fine And Dandy’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Matt Fox and Enrique Crame III know men’s style.

The married couple own Fine And Dandy, a Hell’s Kitchen shop that sells accessories for “dapper” guys. Think bow ties, suspenders and pocket squares, plus retro games, books and cool bar accessories — basically everything the modern gentleman needs in his life.

Here are a few of the pair’s Father’s Day gifts picks:

SUSPENDERS: Forget everything you conjure up about the nerd-snapping Urkel suspenders. That’s so 20 years ago. Suspenders are cool! And they have that slightly-hidden-until-you-catch-a-glimpse effect so dad can go a little crazy with a bright, contrasting color or wild pattern. And ours are made right here in NYC. $59-$69

TIE BARS: You’ve probably given your dad a tie at some point for Father’s Day, and while that’s still a terrific choice, this time around think about getting him a tie bar or two to accompany his tie collection. Whether a more straightforward classic style or a novelty tie bar, we have just the right one for your dad: the golf club for golfer dad, the monkey wrench or hammer for Mr. fix-it dad or the ax, fishing rod or rifle for outdoorsy dad. $29 each

CRYSTAL DECANTER AND TUMBLER SET: We’ve seen a huge interest in classic cocktails and barware and our leaded Polish crystal decanter set has been a big hit for gifting and looks handsome on every dad’s bar. If Dad’s going to drink, he should do it with class, no? $175

BUNGO BAR SOAPS AND CANDLES: Hell’s Kitchen resident Matthew Bungo works in finance by day and makes soaps and candles in his kitchen at night. Made with all-natural ingredients, Bungo’s fragrances are ultra-masculine and perfect for dads: cedar, leather, smokey patchouli, autumn musk, campfire, and many more. $9 (soaps) and $25 (candles)

VINTAGE IVY LEAGUE MEMORABILIA: We’re collectors. Well, some might say hoarders, but we prefer collectors! And we’ve accumulated an extensive collection of rare collegiate memorabilia from pennants and banners to letterman’s sweaters and yearbooks and are formally launching the Fine And Dandy Archives division. Chances are we have something from your dad’s alma mater, which would make an unforgettable and unique gift he’ll never forget. prices vary

“I AM DANDY: THE RETURN OF THE ELEGANT GENTLEMAN”: Published this past summer by Gestalten, this gorgeous coffee table book is by NYC-based photographer Rose Callahan and writer Nathanial Adams and chronicles 57 well-dressed gentlemen — including, well, us — from across the globe. The book has been tremendously well-received and quickly went into a second printing. There is even talk of a second volume and other spin-off projects. It’s the perfect inspiration for the stylish dad. $58

Fine And Dandy is located at 445 W. 49th St. (212-247-4847; fineanddandyshop.com)