Get ready for Standup Paddleboard Yoga in the Rockaways

Head to the Riis Park Beach Bazaar after for beer and wine.

Participants in Pop Up Yoga NYC perform yoga poses on standup paddle boards in Jamaica Bay on Sunday, July 26, 2015. Photo Credit: Totokaelo

Since founding Pop Up Yoga NYC three years ago, Angelica Olstad is committed to planning unique events involving the practice, from silent yoga dinners to a whiskey tasting and yoga series.

“It’s so common right now to have free yoga, we try to create something that adds value to the New York experience,” Olstad says.

For the organization’s newest experience, it’s pairing standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP, with the hipster and foodie haven Riis Park Beach Bazaar.

The $50 package kicked off Sunday and includes a SUP session in Jamaica Bay led by A-Team Paddleboarding and a voucher for a beer or wine at the Beach Bazaar.

In an effort to make the trip as seamless as possible, transportation is provided from the class to the bazaar. For an extra $20, you can get a ride with the Bushwick Beach Bus to and from the Rockaways. For those who take the train, the bus will also pick up participants at A-Team Paddleboarding near Beach 116th Street, just a short walk from the shuttle.

“A lot of people don’t know you can do standup paddleboard yoga in New York,” says Olstad, who previously had done SUP on the Hudson River but wanted to bring it to the Rockaways. “This area needs to be discovered more by New Yorkers.”

The 75-minute class, offered Sundays through Sept. 27 rain or shine, is limited to 10 yogis and typically involves backbending and “a lot of downward-facing dog,” Olstad says.

“It really makes you aware of your body and stabilizing your core,” she says. “It’s designed to be accessible for anyone at any level.”

You don’t have to be a strong swimmer, either, Olstad says, though life vests are available.

After the class, participants have a couple hours to hit the Beach Bazaar before heading back to the Bushwick Beach Bus.

“It’s designed for people to go out and have fun and explore the Rockaways,” Olstad says. “It’s different than just the beach hang.”

For more, visit popupyoga-nyc.com.